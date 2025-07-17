Going Greek At This Elegant Naples Restaurant

There was a lot of buzz among Southwest Florida foodies when Estia, a new Greek restaurant in Naples opened. That was three months ago this week and that buzz has not stopped. This is the time of the year to get a seat, before the snow birds and winter visitors return.

I'm still dreaming about the food. I had planned to highlight one of the signature dishes as a this week's week's Fabulous Find. However, I could not pick only one.

Estia is a free standing building at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt in North Naples. This is the 7th location of the family owned, Greek Mediterranean restaurant and it is gorgeous. The space is open, airy and feels good.

White-washed architecture with blue undertones, it is clean and sophisticated. It makes me feel like I'm back in Greece on a fabulous vacation I took years ago. There is a large wrap-around patio facing a pound and several spaces for private dining and larger parties.

Greek Restaurant In Naples

Much of the fish served here is flown in daily. You can check it out on the huge ice display by the kitchen. The menu has a wide variety as wells as ways of preparation.

Gina Birch Fresh fish display at Estia in Naples

There are so many great selections on the appetizer menu. That's good to know if you just want to sit at the beautiful bar for a cocktail and a small bite. I could not get enough of these Estia Chips.

Gina Birch Estia Chips are a signature appetizer at Estia in Naples.

The chips are made from slices of Zucchini and eggplant that are shaved paper thin, then lightly fried. Stacked and served with house made tzatziki they are addicting and somehow feel healthful.

The Octopodi is another must-have appetizer. I can't go to a good Greek restaurant without having octopus.

Photo: Gina Birch Octopodi is another popular appetizer at Estia in Naples.

First, octopus is grilled over charcoal. Next, it is cut into substantial chunks and served over a silky fava bean puree. The pickled onions and Holland peppers give the dish a nice zip.

Look at this crab cake. It's not the kind you find on most Southwest Florida menus.

Estia The meaty, Estia Crab Cake sits on a bed of lentils

This one uses colossal and jumbo crab meat. The cake sits neatly on top of Beluga lentils. On the side are marinated gigandes beans and Dijon aioli.

Greek Restaurant In Naples Entrees

The lamb is some of the best I've ever had. It was not too fatty or gamey. The flavors from the seasonings and the charcoal grill were outstanding.

Photo: Gina Birch Australian Lamb Chops are a signature meat dish at Estia

Also, you don't have to order a full entree of the Australian lamb to enjoy it. I added one single chop to my dinner so I could try them. Options like this make dining even more enjoyable.

I'm a sucker for a good whole fish and it is one of Estia's specialties. It met all of my expectations.

Photo: Gina Birch Whole fish is another of Estia's specialties

Even better, you can choose from several different kinds of whole fish from sea bass and snapper to dover sole and dorado. The fish was simple and delicious. It had the right amount of seasoning and that pleasing grilled flavor.

Photo: Gina Birch

But wait. There's more. Lots more. Check out this video I made of the dining experience.

Dessert choices include a traditional Baklava, however, we tried Greek Cheesecake for something different. Greek yogurt is the base and it has a pistachio crust. It was the perfect ending.

Estia has a fantastic wine list with a good representation from Greece. The cocktail menu has some unique selections too. I was thinking after dinner, that although we ate a lot of food, I did not feel weighted down like I do at some restaurants.

The food is excellent quality, clean, beautiful and so enjoyable. I can't wait to go back and tackle more of the specialties.