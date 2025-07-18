Englewood Beach Parking Lot Reopens, Giving Local Recovery a Boost After Hurricane Milton

After eight months of repairs, the north section of Englewood Beach parking opened on July 15, 2025. Hurricane Milton's strike on Florida's coast had shut down the area since last fall.

Workers cleared away barriers that had blocked cars since October 2024. The south area, which added 150 spots, opened in June.

"We're super excited. We're so happy. This is such a huge win for our community, not only for the way of life from people who call this place home, but for the overall economic health of not only Englewood, but this entire half of Charlotte County," said Jonathan Hile per Fox 4.

Stores near the beach expect more foot traffic with the lot's return. Doug Izzo from the Englewood Chamber of Commerce said, "These businesses worked their tails off to reopen after the hurricanes and get their employees back to work - now it's come full circle. The beach is back open, the businesses are open, so come on down and enjoy the fun."

For now, parking comes at no cost. Some work remains unfinished. The roundabout will stay closed another week for sidewalk fixes. While the main restrooms stay shut, portable restrooms are available.