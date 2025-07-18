Heights Foundation Needs School Supply Donations for 500 Students in Fort Myers

On July 26, The Heights Foundation will hand out backpacks and school supplies to 500 kids who live in Harlem Heights, Fort Myers. Students can pick up their supplies at The Heights Center between 9 a.m. and noon.

"Our goal is to ensure every child in Harlem Heights starts the school year prepared to succeed," said Kathryn Kelly, founder, president and CEO of The Heights Foundation per The Lehigh Acres Citizen. "The poverty rate in our neighborhood is more than twice the county average, and many parents struggle to afford basic school supplies."

Students need basic items like backpacks, along with other needed items like binders, calculators, crayons, pencils, and notebooks. The total cost to outfit one student runs about $50.

"We're seeking partners who can make a collective impact," said Melissa Barlow, Outreach Coordinator at The Heights Center. "A business could underwrite the cost of backpacks, while a church or civic group might collect crayons or folders."