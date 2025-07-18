ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lakefield Veterinary Opens New 24/7 Emergency Pet Hospital in Naples, Making First Step Into Florida

Rebecca Allen
A new chapter in pet care starts as Lakefield Veterinary Group takes control of the Emergency Pet Hospital in Naples. The 5,300-square-foot facility sits on Dudley Drive, a quick turn from I-75.

"With our expansion into Florida, Georgia, and Virginia, we continue to uphold our commitment to providing top-tier veterinary care and ensuring that each hospital retains its individual character and community-driven approach," said CEO Mollie Hoff, according to the Business Observer.

Based in Seattle, this pet care network runs over 80 medical centers across 12 states. Dr. Erik Madison leads the Naples team, with plans to offer critical care services day and night soon.

The story began in 1993 when local vets saw pets needed help after normal hours. This center steps in for emergencies but doesn't replace regular vet visits.

Moving south marks another step in growth for the company. They've added medical centers in Virginia and Georgia too. While each place keeps its local roots, they gain backing for staff training and daily work.

NaplesPets
Rebecca AllenWriter
