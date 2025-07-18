Lee County Lab Slashes Mosquito Numbers by 79% Using Sterilization Method

Scientists in Lee County, Florida, cut down Aedes aegypti numbers by 79% on Captiva Island by using X-ray machines to sterilize male mosquitoes before being released into local areas.

"We actually mass rear Aedes aegypti in the lab and sterilize them in our X-ray machines and then release sterile males into the field, which go and reproduce with females that are occurring out in the wild. And then that helps lower the population," said Rachel Morreale, manager of applied science and technology for Lee County Mosquito Control, according to Gulf Coast News.

The process involves several steps. First, cold air slows the insects down. Then they are moved to small cases for X-ray exposure. A special glow-in-the-dark dust marks each treated male.