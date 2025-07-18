Music Monday Program Gets New Instruments After Hurricane Ian Damage

A generous gift from Music for Minors has breathed new life into St. James City's Beacon of Hope Music Monday program. The donation replaces instruments lost to Hurricane Ian. This final act marks the end of Music for Minors' 15-year mission in Southwest Florida.

"We are humbled to be entrusted with this legacy," said Warren and Greg VanKirk, founders of the Music Monday program, according to the Pine Island Eagle. "Many of our instruments were personally owned and lost during Hurricane Ian. This donation ensures we can continue sharing the joy of music every Monday evening."

Students gather weekly from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Center of Excellence for music Monday sessions.

Since its start, Music for Minors opened doors for young musicians in Collier and Lee counties. Their work made music training possible for students who couldn't pay for lessons.