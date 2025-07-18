ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Naples Tourism Takes 32% Hit as International Visitors Stay Away

Tourist numbers have declined in Naples, Florida, between May 2024 and 2025. The sharp drop struck local shops and restaurants hard during quiet months when they count on visitors from other countries.

"They have some concerns about spending and being able to do the kind of business that they have been used to doing," said Meg Stepanian, executive director of the 5th Avenue South Business Improvement District, per WINK News.

The whole county felt the pinch as visits dropped 5.3% from last year. About 2,000 workers lost their jobs in tourism. While hotel taxes went up slightly in early 2025, it wasn't enough to offset losses from fewer foreign guests.

Other Florida locations, like Orlando and Miami, are facing similar troubles. Local businesses are targeting U.S. guests with promotions and discounts to help offset the reduced international spending.

