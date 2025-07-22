ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
5 Fascinating Shark Week Videos

It's that time of year and to celebrate it, here are 5 fascinating Shark Week videos that will leave you in awe.

Gina Birch
It's that time of year and to celebrate it, here are 5 fascinating Shark Week videos that will leave you in awe. Shark Week is an annual event on the Discovery Channel that has become so popular, other streaming services like Netflix now have special shark shows and programming.

Ther are lots of artificially generated shark videos circulating. Creators are supposed to indicate in the captions if they used any AI. While those are impressive, it's even more so when you know it's the real thing. I did my best homework to make sure these are real.

All of the videos were taken from my social media account. You don't need to have your own to view them. Just scroll down and watch. You don't need audio either, but it does add an element of drama.

Shark Week Videos

Mesmerizing Underwater Footage

This video is a mesmerizing one. It shows a shark in its natural habitat, not as the vicious predator it is so often portrayed. It's both powerful and beautiful...as long as it stays away from me.

Loading TikTok...

Shark Buddies

This social media star is famous for her free diving shark videos. She poses with them, swims with them, pets them and more. Her mission is to change the fearful stereotype of the big fish. She is also quick to advise not to try this on your next diving or snorkeling adventure.

Loading TikTok...

More Shark Week Videos

Shark Feeding Close Calls

Now for the videos you might be expecting. These are the ones that get your attention and get your heart racing. They show sharks feeding, stealing fish as they are being reeled in, as well as some underwater scares too.

Loading TikTok...

Underwater Survival Technique

If you are caught face to face with a shark, take note of what this diver does. He forcibly yet gently steers the big fish away while avoiding its sharp teeth. I would pee my wetsuit for sure if this happened.

Loading TikTok...

Meet Queen The Biggest Hammerhead

There are so many different kinds of sharks. Hammerheads are pretty cool. They are also immune to the venom of sting rays. More details about the sharks and this one in particular are in the caption as well as in the audio.

Loading TikTok...

This week is all about sharks. Last week was the Florida Python challenge for TikTok Tuesday. If you missed those videos, click here. They are wild too

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
