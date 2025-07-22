Lee County’s Free Alert System Guards 70,000 Homeowners Against Deed Fraud

A new alert system in Lee County now watches over 70,000 properties. The free service spots deed fraud by sending quick alerts when anyone files papers linked to an owner's name.

Since 2019, this watchdog system has been monitoring local properties. When crooks attempt to seize homes with fake documents, the system springs into action. Owners get warnings within 24 hours, giving them time to call police if something's wrong.

"Criminals shouldn't be able to steal your home," said Kevin Karnes, Lee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, according to News-Press.

Florida rules say clerk offices must take in deeds that look right on paper, even when things seem strange. That's why this alert system matters — it lets owners spot problems fast and reach out for help.

Residents can register for the service on the Lee County website. Type in your name and email, and if you want extra security, add property numbers for more detailed alerts. The system works for people, companies, and trusts alike.