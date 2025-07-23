Best Sips And Snacks For Shark Week And Summer Fun

Thanks to Juggernaut Wines and ClapBack for sending me free wine to try in exchange for an unbiased review for best sips and snacks for Shark Week.

Shark Week has been summer's ultimate must-see TV on the Discovery Channel for the last 38 years. The network initially launched the week to educate people, dispel myths and change the negative perceptions of the big fish that were made popular by the iconic movie JAWS.

Jaws celebrated its 51st Anniversary last month and the folks at Juggernaut Wines sent me a fun watch party kit for a throwback movie night. The timing could not have been more perfect for Wine Wednesday either.

They thought of almost everything. I filled in the blanks. The highlight of the kit was a magnum of Juggernaut’s Sonoma Coast Chardonnay with a shark on the label. The wine is a little toasty on the nose. There are some smokey notes on the palate along with green apple and some butter.

It pairs well with popcorn for sure. But I couldn't stop there.

Sips And Snacks For Shark Week

In addition to the popcorn and chardonnay, I took a stab at this festive shark-cuterie board inspired by a recipe from Delish.com. You can have a lot of fun with this cheeseball molded into the shape of a shark. Mine could use a little work but not bad for a first attempt.

Gina Birch

One more thing, was needed to make this viewing party complete. A blue cocktail. I didn't have any Blue Curacao which is one of the easiest and most popular ways to get that coastal color in a beverage.

However, I did have a new beverage called ClapBack. It is a wine based, ready to drink adult beverage in seven bold fruit flavors.

On their own, the flavors are a little too concentrated for my taste, but others find that attribute pleasing. I prefer using them for a spritz, with soda water.

Gina Birch

They pack a punch with 18% alcohol. Be careful when mixing into cocktails if you are experimenting. ClapBack comes in seven cheeky flavors. I used the Blue Rizzler for Shark Week and garnished with blue and white shark gummies. It did the trick.