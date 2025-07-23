Cape Coral Slaps Short-Term Rental Owner With $30,000 Fine After Neighbors Speak Up

Last week, city officials fined a vacation rental owner $30,000 for breaking local rules. The fine came as residents voiced concerns about three disruptive properties on their street.

The rentals accept stays shorter than the required week-long minimum. A quick check of one listing on Airbnb showed two-night bookings.

A single owner runs all three houses causing problems. The constant flow of guests brings chaos to what was once a peaceful street. Next door, the Wojtowicz family can't find peace in their yard anymore.

"These people come in probably thinking, 'Oh, well, it's just one weekend,' but for us, it's every weekend," said Katie Wojtowicz, who lives near one of the rentals, per Fox 4.

In contrast, nearby host Erin Maher screens guests carefully. "The majority of us, individual Airbnb owners are making passive income, retirement income and so forth, and they want their homes to be taken care of."

When hosts sign up, Airbnb states they must adhere to local laws. The platform requires agreement to the rules and guidelines, including city restrictions.