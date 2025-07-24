It's the last full weekend in July and the Saharan Dust is on the way to dry things out a little bit. Here are 5 things to do in Fort Myers this weekend for a good time.

Not meaning to cause panic, however, we are five months away from Christmas. There are some Christmas in July parties, events and retail sales to commemorate the calendar date.

It's also the final weekend for Shark Week. Here are some fun sips and snack ideas for your viewing pleasure.

Things To Do In Fort Myers This Weekend

Mighty Mussels Christmas In July

Santa arrives at the baseball stadium on Friday, along with Christmas music and other festive holiday elements. In addition, there is a toy drive benefiting Child Care of Southwest Florida Learning Centers. The evening ends with a brilliant display of fireworks. Saturday is pet friendly Bark in the Park and Sunday it's all about the kids with free admission and more. The Mighty Mussels are playing the Lakeland Flying Tigers. More info here.

National Park And Recreation Month

In honor of National Park And Recreation Month Lee County is waving some fees. Saturday and Sunday you can swim free, park free at pools, beaches and boat ramps that are operated by Lee County Parks and Recreation department. More info here.

More Things To Do In Fort Myers This Weekend

Sip And Create

Stimulate the right side of your brain and learn how to design and paint stemware. Sip some wine while painting wine glasses for inspiration. Keep for yourself or give as gifts. It's the first of three Sip and Creates at Lee County Alliance for the Arts. Friday 6:30-8:30. More info here.

Sinister Sisters

This touring variety show is a blend of circus (think aerialists and contortionists) and burlesque (dancers) with a rock-n-roll edge. The entertainment takes place at Ceremony Brewing on Saturday, at 8:00pm. More info here.

Bayside Park Concert Series

It's your last chance this month to enjoy a free concert on the back bay of Fort Myers Beach. The concert series features Phenomenal Animal, Sunday from 4pm to 7pm at Bayside Park, on the corner of Old San Carlos Blvd. and 1st Street. Free. More info here.

Get out. Support local businesses. Have fun this weekend.