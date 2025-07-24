Cape Coral Residents Push for Short-Term Rental Rules To Keep Neighborhoods Peaceful

Locals want stricter rules for vacation homes in Cape Coral. A new poll shows growing unease about loud guests and late parties disrupting once-quiet streets.

"Many short-termers come in, they burn hot and hit the road," said Jonathan Gabel, a Cape Coral resident, according to WINK News. "It's more of a party scene or a party vibe. So, they're up late all night long. They're blaring the music."

Annette Warren watches the city change from her spot on the Vacation Rental Advisory Group. "Pine Island Road went from two lanes to four lanes. Now we have more schools. We only had two high schools when I went here, so many more schools."

While the area sends $9 million yearly to the county for tourism, Cape Coral only gets back $900,000. This ten-to-one gap has sparked calls for change.

Near Warren's home, short-term stays pack the blocks. Fed up with disruptions, neighbors banded together. They're drafting plans to shield their investments and restore calm to their streets.