Iconic Midwest Pizza In Bonita

I love a good pizza. So when a friend kept raving about an iconic restaurant now serving their Midwest pizza in Bonita Springs, I had to go. He was right…

wall mural with the word pizza and paintings of the ingredients typically found on a pizza for Midwest Pizza In Bonita
Photo: Gina Birch

I love a good pizza. So when a friend kept raving about an iconic restaurant now serving their Midwest pizza in Bonita Springs, I had to go. He was right and Gatsby's Pizza is this week's Fabulous Find. For Buckeyes fans, it is connected to the famous Gatsby's in Columbus, Ohio.

Gatsby's opened in 1977, in an old home. The city of Columbus grew around it and the restaurant has become an institution, famous for it's pizza, pub food and fun. The original owners eventually sold and moved to Naples where they opened a smaller Gatsby's.

Over the years, it changed locations then closed following Hurricane Ian.

Man holding a pizza and smilingPhoto: Gina Birch

Gatsby Owner Tim Douthit always has a smile on his face

Robynn and Tim Douthit had lived in Ohio and were Gatsby's fans. They bought and resurrected the restaurant in 2023, carrying on the Midwest tradition. Fans of the original are applauding.

The Homemade Cheese Balls are a delicious signature appetizer. See how stretchy the cheese is and more with this short video.

round balls of fried cheese in a basket with a small bowl of marinara saucePhoto: Gina Birch

Homemade Cheese Balls are a popular appetizer at Gatsby's Pizza

After purchasing the SWFL Gatsby's the Douthits went to the mothership in Columbus, to perfect some of the recipes like the cheese balls, and connect with the food purveyors.

Smoked mozzarella and provolone are added to a food processor with Ezzo pepperoni. Once blended, they are formed into balls, and breaded. Finally, they're cooked until the cheese is melted and the breading is nice and crisp. We fought for the last one.

Midwest Pizza In Bonita

Next up, the stars of the show. The pizza! It is Chicago tavern style thin crust and it's cut into squares. The crust is perfectly crisp. Gluten Free is also available.

Pizza, cut into squares, several missing, with five different toppings for Midwest Pizza In BonitaGina Birch

Choose from signature pizzas or build your own at Gatby's

Similar to many pizzerias, the menu has a few signature pies. In addition, there is a long list of ingredients allowing you to create your own.

Buckeye Pizza Pie

pizza with toppings that include a variety of meat, olives and banana peppersPhoto: Gina Birch

The Buckeye Favorite is Gatsby's signature pizza

Gatsby's is famous for the Buckeye Pizza. It is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, capicola, black olives and banana peppers. It's not a combo that would be top of my list. However, I am now a happy convert. There is some spice from the meats, a zip from the peppers and that creamy cheese. Yes please.

white pizza with pieces of basil and slices of tomatoesPhoto: Gina Birch

A simple and delicious White Pizza at Gatsby's in Bointa Springs

This white pizza was perfect for a hot summer afternoon. Margherita-style with fresh garlic EVOO and basil. The Douthits grow their own basil in the Gatsby's garden. They make all of the sauces and dough from scratch daily.

More Midwest Pizza In Bonita

Canoli on a plate topped with whipped cream and a cherryPhoto: Gina Birch

Also made in house is the decadent cannoli filling. It features two kinds of ricotta cheese with orange zest for a fresh hit. The shells are stuffed to order and then topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and a sprinkling of crushed pistachios.

outside view of entrance to Gatsby PizzaPhoto: Gina Birch

Robynn and Tim not only serve good pizza, fresh salads and more, they serve a super-sized portion of Midwest hospitality. "We want to bring that hometown feeling into the pizzeria," Robyn says. "We love our customers and they feel at home here."

The restaurant is offering deep discounts on food and beverages the rest of the month. Check the specials tab on their website for details. They also have big screen televisions and are a gathering place on game day, especially when the Buckeyes are playing.

Gatsby's is in the Hidden Lakes of Bonita Springs plaza on US41.

