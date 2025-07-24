Lee County Parks Opens Gates for Free Weekend in July Celebration

This July, guests can visit Lee County's parks, beaches, boat ramps and pools for free on July 26-27. The two-day event marks National Park and Recreation Month.

"The monthlong celebration highlights how parks and recreation make Lee County stronger, more vibrant and more resilient," said county officials, according to Captiva Sanibel.

Five parks are participating: Lakes Park, Manatee Park, Hickey Creek Mitigation Park, Caloosahatchee Regional Park, and Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve. The free parking stretches along the coast from Bonita Beach to Captiva's shores.

Boat owners can launch at Alva, Davis, Imperial River, Matlacha, and Pine Island Commercial Marina for free. Kids and adults alike can splash freely at community pools in Lehigh, North Fort Myers, Pine Island, and San Carlos.

On June 17, officials signed off on proclaiming July as Park and Recreation Month in Lee County. Their decision matches a bigger push by park groups across America.

Some locations, like Barefoot Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel, are not participating in the free weekend event.