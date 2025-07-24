This Day in Rock History: July 24

July 24 has been an eventful day in the rock world throughout the years. Highlights include legendary songs reaching the top of the charts and memorable performances by music superstars, such as Led Zeppelin. Here are some of the most significant moments.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many songs that are now part of rock 'n' roll folklore reached their chart peaks on this day. Some of the most notable are:

1976: Elton John's duet with Kiki Dee, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," reached the No. 1 spot on the U.K. charts. Written by John with lyrics by his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, the retro-inspired song was the artist's first U.K. No. 1 hit.

1982: Survivor's song "Eye of the Tiger" reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it would spend six consecutive weeks. The song's success and timeless appeal stem from its use as the theme song for the movie Rocky III.

1993: Irish band U2's Zooropa album reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Top 200 album chart. It would spend two weeks there while also winning the band a GRAMMY for Best Alternative Music Album the following year.

Cultural Milestones

These are some of the most eventful rock culture events to happen on this day:

1978: The movie Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, featuring The Bee Gees and Peter Frampton, opened in New York City. Despite its Beatles-inspired premise and star-studded cast, the movie flopped at the box office and received mostly negative critical reviews.

2019: The video for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" reached one billion views on YouTube. The milestone was not only a first for Queen but also for any music video produced before 1990. "Bohemian Rhapsody" was also the most googled song of the previous year, following the release of Queen's biopic of the same name, which renewed interest in both the band and the song.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Summer is a great time for live music, so July 24 has seen its share of legendary performances throughout the years. Two of the most momentous events are:

1977: Led Zeppelin performed their last-ever U.S. gig on this day, at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California. Two tragic events, the death of lead singer Robert Plant's six-year-old son two days later and drummer John Bonham's demise in 1980, meant that one of the biggest names in rock history was never to perform another concert on American soil.

2022: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joni Mitchell performed live at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island. The 13-song set was her first full concert appearance since 2002, following various health issues, including a brain aneurysm in 2015.