ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Mercato’s Plaza Makeover Triples Space, Adds Performance Stage in North Naples

Construction started on July 23, 2025, on the expanded Plaza at Mercato. The location in North Naples will triple in size to 3,000 square feet. “Look forward to expanded seating,…

Rebecca Allen
Outside view of the new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
Photo credit: Nick Shirghio

Construction started on July 23, 2025, on the expanded Plaza at Mercato. The location in North Naples will triple in size to 3,000 square feet.

"Look forward to expanded seating, additional shade and a state-of-the-art performance stage — perfect for gathering, relaxing and enjoying the events you know and love," said Mercato officials on social media, according to Gulfshore Business.

The work fell behind its first timeline from last fall. "We just had some internal pieces to still work out, so that kind of put us on hold," said Lauren Ness, who handles media for Jamestown LP.

The new design makes walking easier by removing street curbs. Workers will move trees and lower the green areas to match the street. When cars aren't around, people can stroll freely on Strada Place. They'll build a roof over a new stage near the coffee shop and restaurant. 

Cars can use the street, but not during big events. "We'll just close it down for our really big events," Ness said. "It will be just a little more pedestrian-friendly."

The Plaza's nearby stores have changed since last year. One tavern got a new name, while two spots opened their doors. A burger place plans to start serving soon. After one restaurant left, a Greek place will take over this fall.

They plan to finish the work by mid-October, with parties to mark the opening in early November.

NaplesShopping
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
MAYER, ARIZONA - JULY 21: Lightning strikes during a monsoon storm on July 21, 2022 near Mayer, Arizona. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for eight counties in Arizona today including Yavapai county. Climate change is making heat waves more frequent and hotter with large swathes of the U.S. currently under excessive heat warnings. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Local NewsFlorida Scientists Study Rare Horizontal Lightning PhenomenonRebecca Allen
Chef hand holding tasty pasta dish
Local NewsChef Kaysen Opens Three Restaurants, Drops Two Books This FallRebecca Allen
Cape Coral Residents Push for Short-Term Rental Rules To Keep Neighborhoods Peaceful
Local NewsCape Coral Residents Push for Short-Term Rental Rules To Keep Neighborhoods PeacefulRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub