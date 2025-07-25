Mercato’s Plaza Makeover Triples Space, Adds Performance Stage in North Naples

Construction started on July 23, 2025, on the expanded Plaza at Mercato. The location in North Naples will triple in size to 3,000 square feet.

"Look forward to expanded seating, additional shade and a state-of-the-art performance stage — perfect for gathering, relaxing and enjoying the events you know and love," said Mercato officials on social media, according to Gulfshore Business.

The work fell behind its first timeline from last fall. "We just had some internal pieces to still work out, so that kind of put us on hold," said Lauren Ness, who handles media for Jamestown LP.

The new design makes walking easier by removing street curbs. Workers will move trees and lower the green areas to match the street. When cars aren't around, people can stroll freely on Strada Place. They'll build a roof over a new stage near the coffee shop and restaurant.

Cars can use the street, but not during big events. "We'll just close it down for our really big events," Ness said. "It will be just a little more pedestrian-friendly."

The Plaza's nearby stores have changed since last year. One tavern got a new name, while two spots opened their doors. A burger place plans to start serving soon. After one restaurant left, a Greek place will take over this fall.