Pine Island Artist’s Murals Help Fund Housing Support for Storm Recovery

On Pine Island and Matlacha, brush strokes bring hope. Ashley Johnson creates wall murals. Working with the Beacon of Hope support group, Johnson’s art will appear on T-shirts for sale….

Rebecca Allen
On Pine Island and Matlacha, brush strokes bring hope. Ashley Johnson creates wall murals. Working with the Beacon of Hope support group, Johnson's art will appear on T-shirts for sale. Each purchase directly supports housing aid for residents in need.

"A lot of the big pieces were either lost or damaged during this, the main storm Ian, and then again in the other two, so it's been an honor to be a small part of bringing some of that color back to the island," said Johnson, according to Fox 4.

Known as Ashley Paige or Peach, she shares strong ties to the water. Her father-in-law catches shrimp in nearby waters, carrying on a tradition four generations strong.

Nancy Cote, who runs the Beacon of Hope, sees costs climbing fast. "We understand landlords have to raise their prices, but our working families are no longer able to stay here," she said. "People think, just because you live on Pine Island, you must be rich. I wish that was true, but we're hard working out here."

The project hits close to home for Johnson. After Ian struck, the Beacon stepped up to support her own family members and their work during tough times.

T-shirt sales will start soon. Watch the Beacon of Hope website for updates.

