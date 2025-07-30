Captiva Restaurant Back in Business After 3 Years of Hurricane Recovery

The Bubble Room was and is a landmark restaurant on Captiva Island.

After nearly three years of silence, The Bubble Room on Captiva Island opened its doors on July 14, 2025. The iconic spot stood empty for 1,021 days after Hurricane Ian struck in 2022.

"It's been great. Lots of excited guests," said Stephen Peach, general manager of sister businesses Boops by The Bubble Room and The Bubble Room Emporium, according to Captiva Sanibel News.

Three storms battered the building's first floor. Workers stripped everything to bare bones. Then Hurricanes Helene and Milton struck, causing even more damage.

The rebuilt space now seats 175 diners — 15 more than before. Old favorites still fill the menu, like the Orange Crunch Cake and Red Velvet Cake. Staff saved thousands of vintage items from the 1930s and '40s during repairs.

"We were able to keep The Bubble Room, The Bubble Room," Peach said. The extended closure cost the business millions in missed sales.