Florida’s Top Vacation Spot to Visit, According to AAA

While summer is the prime time to vacation, there's nothing wrong with traveling to a fun spot during the offseason. In fact, booking a vacation when most people are working usually makes for cheaper hotel and airfare costs and having some added space wherever you're traveling. But, no matter the season, you don't have to hop on an airplane to find a great vacation, because there are plenty of great vacation hotspots right in the state. Now, one major travel source has released its tally of the best vacation spots in the country, and one of them is in our state.

This State's Best Spot to Vacation

AAA has released a roster of the best vacation places in the U.S. "From white sand beaches and mountainous regions to big cities, there is a diversity of top travel destinations for travelers of all preferences, "they state in the piece, which highlights family-friendly vacations and summer options. "Whether you are looking for an adventurous experience, a relaxing getaway at the beach or a cultural immersion, you don't have to leave the country to find some of the best places to go on vacation in the U.S."

For Florida, they deem Orlando a perfect travel hotspot, especially for families. Are you surprised? "As the theme park capital of the world, it’s no surprise that Orlando is a top destination for families," the publication states of Orlando. "In addition to Walt Disney World, the city boasts several other theme parks, including Universal Orlando Resort, Fun Spot America Orlando and LEGOLAND Florida." So, there's a lot to do in the city for families and for adults, too. It's one of the country's biggest vacation spots.