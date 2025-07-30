August has arrived along with the so-called dawg days of summer. Here are the top 5 things to do this weekend in SWFL to cool off and have fun.

It's also time to get ready for going back to school. There are a few events happening to support families in the annual preparation. Some of them are listed below to assist parents, guardians, grandparents and others, in getting kids stocked and ready to hit the classroom for the new school year.

Things To Do This Weekend In SWFL

Cirque du Soleil OVO

Cirque de Soleil is back with "OVO" which is Portuguese for egg. There are new acts, new set designs and music in this avant-garde circus of the senses. Some 53 acrobats and musicians will be performing at the show that opens Thursday and runs through Sunday. Ticket prices vary. Parking is $30. More info here.

Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk

The first Friday of every month the streets and galleries of downtown Fort Myers come alive with art and artists. Explore special exhibits, catch artists in action and see what's new downtown. Friday night, 5pm-9pm. Free. More info here.

Mullett Madness

It's all about the beloved mullet (fish) on Fort Myers Beach at this three-day restaurant, bar and venue hop. Purchase a trail card and hit all the spots for activities such as mullet tosses, selfie stations, Joe Dirt look-alike contests and more. The fun runs Friday through Sunday. $20. For the full schedule and more, info here.

Things To Do This Weekend In SWFL For Back To School

Getty Images

Back to school bashes and similar events are taking place all over Southwest Florida. These are a few to put on your radar this weekend.

Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Getting kids ready for school, this party includes games, crafts, food, music and more. Most importantly backpacks. They will be filled with school supplies and will be given out to all ages while supplies last. Saturday at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples. 11am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

The Bell Tower Shops

This is a donation event and more. Drop off school supplies to help local children in need. While you are there, let the kids enjoy water slides, games, activities, entertainment, vendors and more. The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. Saturday, 10am to 2pm. Free. More info here.

Florida Blue Coconut Point

Florida Blue is hosting Back to School: Fuel the Future on Saturday. Get free school supplies, enjoy family-friendly activities and get health resources. Coconut Point Mall in Estero. Saturday 10am to 1pm. Free. More info here