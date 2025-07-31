ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Hulk Hogan: Cause of Death Confirmed

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia.
Paul Kane/Getty Images

A week following his sudden passing, the cause of death for Hulk Hogan has been revealed.

First reported by Page Six and confirmed by People, the legendary wrestler died from an acute myocardial infarction, which is the medical term for a heart attack. Additionally, medical records indicated Hogan had atrial fibrillation (AFib) and had a history of battling leukemia, a type of cancer that attacks white blood cells, which was not publicly known.

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, died on July 24 at the age of 71. Following his death, WWE's three weekly programs -- RAW, SmackDown, and NXT -- honored Hogan with a 10-bell salute. WWE also shared tribute videos highlighting the life and career of one of the most influential figures in wrestling history.

Hogan's in-ring career spanned over three decades. The bulk of his career was spent in the WWF/WWE, but also included an eight-year stint in WCW, which saw the All-American icon turn heel and adopt the persona of "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan.

Hogan and "Hulkamania" in the 1980s helped push wrestling into the mainstream and led to him being a household name. Without a doubt, wrestling's popularity would be nowhere near what it is today without Hogan's magnetic presence and charismatic energy.

