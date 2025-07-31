Metro Development Unveils 6-Acre Lagoon in North Fort Myers Community
The 6-acre Brightwater Lagoon has opened in North Fort Myers and features a swim-up bar, twisting slides, and putting greens spread across the 700-acre site.
Just 25 miles from the beach, this water wonderland sits within a growing neighborhood. Workers have finished 400 houses, with more on the way. New homes start at $300,000.
"It's a lot more relaxed atmosphere," said Benito Cruz, a Bronx detective, according to the Business Observer. Cruz and his wife bought their 4-bedroom house at the site in July.
Swimming feels safe in the chlorine-cleaned waters, which reach depths of 12 feet without any sea creatures to worry about. Visitors can watch UFC matches on big screens while bands play nearby. Day passes let anyone join the fun.
Success with water features has pushed Metro Development to start new projects across Florida. "Our lagoons have redefined what it means to live in a master-planned community," said Lisa Gibbings, who leads marketing at Metro Development. Brightwater is their fourth lagoon development.