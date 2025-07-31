New Lunch Service At The Trendy Tigress In Naples

The hottest new hotel in Naples now has a not new dining option. A new lunch service at the trendy Tigress just launched and I've got a delicious preview for you. It is a Fabulous Find for foodies.

Tigress is The Perry Hotel Naples’ open-air rooftop restaurant. For sunset and dinner, it is one of the most sought-after reservations in the area. You can just see the Gulf of Mexico over the preserve. Then there is the gorgeous pool that makes you want to reserve a room and dive in.

This lunch spot has it all. A great view, superb cocktail and wine list, and fantastic food. To whet your appetite, you've got to check out this short video. Finally, here is the scoop.

About The New Lunch Service At The Trendy Tigress

Photo: Gina Birch View from the top of The Perry Hote and the Tigress Cantonese Chophouse

Tigress is by celebrity and award-winning Chef Dale Talde. You may've seen him on television shows such as Top Chef: Chicago, Top Chef: All-Stars, and All Up In My Grill among others.

Gina Birch Gina Birch and Chef Dale Talde at Tigress

Tigress is a Cantonese style steakhouse. Talde has added some unique twists to the menu and is famous for his dry-aged duck. You can see some of them hanging in the back of the dining room. The lunch menu has a few items unique to middays as well as some signature items also found on the dinner menu.

Gina Birch Spicy Chicken Dumplings in General Tso sauce with broccoli is a Dim Sum selection at Tigress

Let's start in the Dim Sum section. Dry-Aged Beef Pot Stickers are great for sharing. They are served with a tangy Chinese mustard and soy vinegar sauce for dipping. I love the Spicy Chicken Dumplings. They are glazed in General Tso’s sauce and include some broccoli spheres.

New Lunch Service At The Trendy Tigress

Gina Birch Asparagus at Tigress is made with truffle soy and marcona almonds

Tigress has a lot of delicious vegetables dishes. For instance, the asparagus. It is cooked in a truffle soy sauce that is out of this world. Finally, it's topped with Marcona almonds for texture and flavor.

As you might expect from a lunch menu, there are fresh salads and several big, meaty sandwiches. Some are pictured in the video link above. Diners rave about the chilled lobster roll which is on my radar for next time.

Photo: Gina Birch Crab Fried Rice is a signature dish at Tigress

Then there are the "official" shared plates. My favorite dish on the menu is pictured above. Crab Fried Rice is a signature and there is a reason regulars can't get enough of it. The rice is loaded, not sprinkled with crab. A jalapeño aioli gives it just a touch of heat.

Next, the Walnut Shrimp. It is below and features candied walnuts and radish. The batter is light and delicate.

Photo: Gina Birch The walnut shrimp is on the Shared Plates section of Tigress' lunch menu

Cocktails And The New Lunch Service At The Trendy Tigress

Tigress has a list of signature cocktails and a curated selection of wine to compliment the menu. Sake and zero-proof drinks are also available.

Photo: Gina Birch The cocktail menu at TIgress in Naples has a variety of refreshing and savory choices.

The Li Chi Sour is pictures above. It has lemongrass shochu, chrysanthemum, lychee and lemon. This is a perfect cocktail on a hot day. It's not too sweet, nice and balanced.

The Perry Hotel opened in January. Until now, lunch was only available at Easy Tiger, the rooftop lounge adjacent to Tigress. The alfresco bar still serves lunch. However, Tigress, with its upscale atmosphere, is also serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.