Cirque du Soleil OVO wows SWFL audiences during opening night at Hertz Arena in Estero. OVO is Portuguese for egg. A giant egg is a pivotal part of the show's theme.

OVO is a whimsical look at the life cycle of insects. The show transports you to their world with dancing grasshoppers, graceful butterflies, and lots of spiders and ants. One of the ants actually arrives with the special egg that continues to make cameos throughout the show, until the big reveal at the end.

He has a cute crush on a flirty ladybug. They come into the audience along with other insects for some comical interactions. The performances are incredible, with lots of moments that elicit everything from gasps to cheers.

It is a feel-good story and show that is good for all ages. Best of all, it will keep you talking the entire drive home. That is a good night.

Gina Birch

Cirque du Soleil OVO Wows SWFL

There are a few things to know before you go.

The bag policy is strict. Bags allowed in are smaller than the policy of other venues in SWFL. If that bag is clear, however, even if a little oversized, it will pass security. Otherwise, you'll have to make a trip back to your car.

Parking is expensive. $30 and cash is not accepted. In addition, you will be charged a $3 service fee bringing the total up to $33. Park at Miromar Outlets, spend the money on dinner, and walk over if you are able. If you drive a Lexus, there is a preferred lot for the first 50 people and it's free.