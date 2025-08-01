ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Cirque du Soleil OVO Wows SWFL

Cirque du Soleil OVO wows SWFL audiences during opening night at Hertz Arena in Estero. OVO is Portuguese for egg. A giant egg is a pivotal part of the show’s…

Gina Birch
Cirque Du Soleil OVO wows SWFL and this stage shows why, with a giant egg in the middle, surrounded by greenery and soft lights
Gina Birch

Cirque du Soleil OVO wows SWFL audiences during opening night at Hertz Arena in Estero. OVO is Portuguese for egg. A giant egg is a pivotal part of the show's theme.

OVO is a whimsical look at the life cycle of insects. The show transports you to their world with dancing grasshoppers, graceful butterflies, and lots of spiders and ants. One of the ants actually arrives with the special egg that continues to make cameos throughout the show, until the big reveal at the end.

He has a cute crush on a flirty ladybug. They come into the audience along with other insects for some comical interactions. The performances are incredible, with lots of moments that elicit everything from gasps to cheers.

It is a feel-good story and show that is good for all ages. Best of all, it will keep you talking the entire drive home. That is a good night.

man and woman suspended in air by silk ropesGina Birch

Cirque du Soleil OVO Wows SWFL

There are a few things to know before you go.

The bag policy is strict. Bags allowed in are smaller than the policy of other venues in SWFL. If that bag is clear, however, even if a little oversized, it will pass security. Otherwise, you'll have to make a trip back to your car.

Parking is expensive. $30 and cash is not accepted. In addition, you will be charged a $3 service fee bringing the total up to $33. Park at Miromar Outlets, spend the money on dinner, and walk over if you are able. If you drive a Lexus, there is a preferred lot for the first 50 people and it's free.

OVO runs all weekend, through Sunday.

Cirque de SoleilFort Myers
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Compressed aluminum can for recycle
Local NewsLee County Beats State Recycling Goals, Lands Third Place in FloridaRebecca Allen
Hamburger food truck festival, Alicante, Valencian Community, Spain.
Local NewsCape Coral Food Truck Park Gets $1M From City To Handle Infrastructure ChallengesRebecca Allen
closeup of two pints of beer on wood table at night - product mockup background
Local NewsFlorida Brewers Team Up To Create Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale Supporting Water Quality AwarenessRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub