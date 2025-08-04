ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

How to Watch ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’

Another star of WKRP in Cincinnati has sadly passed away. Loni Anderson, who was best known for playing receptionist Jennifer Marlow on the hit CBS sitcom, died yesterday (August 3)…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Actress Loni Anderson attends the memorial Mass for actor and comedian Bob Hope at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, August 27, 2003 in North Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Another star of WKRP in Cincinnati has sadly passed away.

Loni Anderson, who was best known for playing receptionist Jennifer Marlow on the hit CBS sitcom, died yesterday (August 3) at the age of 79. Anderson was days away from turning 80. Her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed Anderson's death to the media and noted the cause of death was from a "prolonged illness."

Anderson's acting career spanned from 1975 to 2023 with 65 acting credits total, according to iMDB. Some of most notable acting credits included the television shows Partners in Crime, Easy Street, Nurses, and Melrose Place.

However, Anderson will forever be known as the brilliant and beautiful Jennifer Marlow on WKRP in Cincinnati, which ran for four seasons from 1978 to 1982. Anderson's character was the backbone of the fictional struggling rock station and a standout member of an outstanding and underrated ensemble cast.

Is WKRP in Cincinnati Streaming Anywhere?

As of publishing, WKRP in Cincinnati isn't available for streaming on any major service. Currently, it's available for purchase for $1.99/episode on Apple TV+. However, if you check on YouTube, some fans have uploaded full episodes and other classic clips for your viewing pleasure.

Who Else from WKRP Has Joined the Great Radio Station in the Sky?

Sadly, other cast members of this classic sitcom are no longer with us. Gordon Jump, who played Arthur "Big Guy" Carlson, passed away in 2003 at age 71 from pulmonary fibrosis and Respiratory failure.

Frank Bonner, who played sales manager Herb Tarlek, died in 2021 at age 79 from Lewy body dementia. Before the passing of Anderson, Howard Hesseman was the latest WKRP death. Hesseman, who played wild DJ Dr. Johnny Fever, died in 2022 at age 81 following complications from colorectal surgery.

WKRP In Cincinnati
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia.
EntertainmentHulk Hogan: Cause of Death ConfirmedErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Co-Chairman, Disney Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company, Alan Bergman promotes the upcoming film "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Walt Disney Studios presentation during CinemaCon
Entertainment3 Thoughts We Had While Watching ‘Avatar: Fire & Ash’ Trailer
Hulk Hogan attends the premiere of "War Of The Worlds" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 23, 2005 in New York City// : Chris Hemsworth attends the "Limitless: Live Better Now" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 17, 2025 in London, England.
EntertainmentThe ‘Hulkamania’ Biopic Starring Chris HemsworthThat Never WasKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub