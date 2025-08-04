How to Watch ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’

Another star of WKRP in Cincinnati has sadly passed away.



Loni Anderson, who was best known for playing receptionist Jennifer Marlow on the hit CBS sitcom, died yesterday (August 3) at the age of 79. Anderson was days away from turning 80. Her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed Anderson's death to the media and noted the cause of death was from a "prolonged illness."



Anderson's acting career spanned from 1975 to 2023 with 65 acting credits total, according to iMDB. Some of most notable acting credits included the television shows Partners in Crime, Easy Street, Nurses, and Melrose Place.



However, Anderson will forever be known as the brilliant and beautiful Jennifer Marlow on WKRP in Cincinnati, which ran for four seasons from 1978 to 1982. Anderson's character was the backbone of the fictional struggling rock station and a standout member of an outstanding and underrated ensemble cast.