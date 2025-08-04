How to Watch ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’
Another star of WKRP in Cincinnati has sadly passed away.
Loni Anderson, who was best known for playing receptionist Jennifer Marlow on the hit CBS sitcom, died yesterday (August 3) at the age of 79. Anderson was days away from turning 80. Her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed Anderson's death to the media and noted the cause of death was from a "prolonged illness."
Anderson's acting career spanned from 1975 to 2023 with 65 acting credits total, according to iMDB. Some of most notable acting credits included the television shows Partners in Crime, Easy Street, Nurses, and Melrose Place.
However, Anderson will forever be known as the brilliant and beautiful Jennifer Marlow on WKRP in Cincinnati, which ran for four seasons from 1978 to 1982. Anderson's character was the backbone of the fictional struggling rock station and a standout member of an outstanding and underrated ensemble cast.
Is WKRP in Cincinnati Streaming Anywhere?
As of publishing, WKRP in Cincinnati isn't available for streaming on any major service. Currently, it's available for purchase for $1.99/episode on Apple TV+. However, if you check on YouTube, some fans have uploaded full episodes and other classic clips for your viewing pleasure.
Who Else from WKRP Has Joined the Great Radio Station in the Sky?
Sadly, other cast members of this classic sitcom are no longer with us. Gordon Jump, who played Arthur "Big Guy" Carlson, passed away in 2003 at age 71 from pulmonary fibrosis and Respiratory failure.
Frank Bonner, who played sales manager Herb Tarlek, died in 2021 at age 79 from Lewy body dementia. Before the passing of Anderson, Howard Hesseman was the latest WKRP death. Hesseman, who played wild DJ Dr. Johnny Fever, died in 2022 at age 81 following complications from colorectal surgery.