5 Adorable Videos For National Dog Month

Animal videos are the best, especially if they include dogs. Check out these 5 adorable videos for National Dog Month, August. Dogs can do some of the funniest things. Sometimes,…

Gina Birch
small pug dog appears to be whispering into the ear of a much larger dog, lying in the grass with his tongue out for Videos For National Dog Month
Getty Images

Animal videos are the best, especially if they include dogs. Check out these 5 adorable videos for National Dog Month, August.

Dogs can do some of the funniest things. Sometimes, they even act human. They mimic their owners, they somehow know when we need comfort, and all they want in return is a little attention, maybe a scratch behind the ear or belly rub.

Two dogs watching TV with dogs on the screemGetty Images

All of the videos here were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday. I hope they make you smile as much as they did me. By the way, most of these are better with the volume on.

Adorable Videos For National Dog Month

Dogs And Kids

There is no better way to start the video selection than with kids. They are just as funny as dogs. This is one you should have the volume on for. The laughter alone makes it all worthwhile.

Loading TikTok...

More Dogs And Kids

Because I could not resist. As stated above, the laughter is one of the best reasons to watch and listen. The bond between these dogs and their human siblings is so sweet.

Loading TikTok...

More Videos For National Dog Month

Dogs-VS-Humans

This proves how smart dogs are, that is, if you needed proof to begin with. Parrots aren't the only animals that imitate the humans they live with. Some of these videos are fascinating.

Loading TikTok...

Dogs In Disguise

I wasn't quite sure what to think the first time I watched this video compilation. The second time I was amazed at some of the artwork and how good it looks. These dogs know how to work it.

Loading TikTok...

Dancing Dogs

This is another one that is fun to turn the sound up on. I love when people put music to the actions of dogs. These guys are so cute. How could you be in a bad mood after you watch this?

Loading TikTok...
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
