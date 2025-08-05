Partners Pink Run Coming Back to Fort Myers To Help Fund Cancer Care for Uninsured

The second yearly 5K run at Bell Tower Shops needs sponsors. Set for Oct. 11 in Fort Myers, this event will fund free breast cancer screenings for those without insurance in Southwest Florida.

"Through our mission, 125 people were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past 10 years, and we celebrate 125 lives saved thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors!" said Janet Darnell, executive director of Partners for Breast Cancer Care, according to Lake Okeechobee News.

Since 2013, this group has funded 7,402 medical procedures worth $1.1 million. Their work brought vital care to 4,640 patients who couldn't pay.

While Worthington Realty leads as the main sponsor, ServPro of North Naples, Redline Athletics Fort Myers, and Lee Health back the event, too. More support is still needed for the morning run.

Working across Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties, this group runs on local support alone, no government funds.

Money raised goes straight to tests and care for anyone without insurance. "Every dollar counts toward our mission of ruling out or diagnosing breast cancer in uninsured women and men across Southwest Florida," Darnell said.

Additional backing comes from Apex Physical Therapy and Premiere Plus Realty. Fleet Feet Fort Myers, Bell Tower Fort Myers, Absolute Gains Personal Training, and Redline Demolition Services pitch in too.