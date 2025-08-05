Raising Homes On Sanibel For Hurricane Safety

An entire community is raising homes on Sanibel Island for hurricane safety and the feat is one of extraordinary proportions. As a matter of fact, it is so impressive that the mayor officially proclaimed August 4th Donax Village Day on the barrier island.

Donax Village is a community with 11 buildings (20 units) along Donax Road, a well traveled connector between Periwinkle and Middle Gulf Drive. Like many communities in SWFL, this one on Sanibel has seen significant flood damage from three major hurricanes in the last three years.

One solution was to lift the homes in the community, a complicated and expensive process. Even more complicated, getting the home owners association to agree. If you've ever been part of an HOA, you know even the smallest of things can be quite a battle.

However, this association decided, almost unanimously, to raise each building 11 feet off of the ground in one massive project. It's a big deal on so many levels.

Gina Birch Sanibel City Councilmember Laura DeBruce, Vice Mayor Holly Smith, Radio Personality Gina Birch and Mayor Mike Miller.

As you can see from the sign above, each building in the community is up about five feet so far.

Raising Homes On Sanibel

Davie Shoring is a company based in Louisiana, taking on this monumental task. They have installed more than 9 tons of permanent steel in each structure and 12 tons of lifting steel underneath. The lifting is done by specialized hydraulic jacking machines along with 90 unique hydraulic lifting jacks.

Gina Birch This is what the hydraulic lifts look like from the outside. It's quite a complicated process underneath the Donax Village structures. Everything has to be placed properly for the structures to lift 11 feet in the air, a little at a time

As the buildings are lifted, new foundations and columns will be added. It is fascinating to see.

Gina Birch

Signs like the ones above are harsh reminders of the wrath of Mother Nature. Hurricane Ian destruction is still evident on the island. For me, it's still hard to fathom at times. So much water, so much damage. However, yesterday there was so much resilience and hope,