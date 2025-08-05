ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Raising Homes On Sanibel For Hurricane Safety

An entire community is raising homes on Sanibel Island for hurricane safety and the feat is one of extraordinary proportions. As a matter of fact, it is so impressive that…

Gina Birch
View from a car driving across a causeway with blue water on either side and a blue sky overhead

Sanibel Causeway reconstruction post Hurricane Ian

An entire community is raising homes on Sanibel Island for hurricane safety and the feat is one of extraordinary proportions. As a matter of fact, it is so impressive that the mayor officially proclaimed August 4th Donax Village Day on the barrier island.

Donax Village is a community with 11 buildings (20 units) along Donax Road, a well traveled connector between Periwinkle and Middle Gulf Drive. Like many communities in SWFL, this one on Sanibel has seen significant flood damage from three major hurricanes in the last three years.

One solution was to lift the homes in the community, a complicated and expensive process. Even more complicated, getting the home owners association to agree. If you've ever been part of an HOA, you know even the smallest of things can be quite a battle.

However, this association decided, almost unanimously, to raise each building 11 feet off of the ground in one massive project. It's a big deal on so many levels.

three women and a man smiling in front of a home under construction that is raise with wooden beams underneathGina Birch

Sanibel City Councilmember Laura DeBruce, Vice Mayor Holly Smith, Radio Personality Gina Birch and Mayor Mike Miller.

As you can see from the sign above, each building in the community is up about five feet so far.

Raising Homes On Sanibel

Davie Shoring is a company based in Louisiana, taking on this monumental task. They have installed more than 9 tons of permanent steel in each structure and 12 tons of lifting steel underneath. The lifting is done by specialized hydraulic jacking machines along with 90 unique hydraulic lifting jacks.

hydraulic lifts outside of buildingGina Birch

This is what the hydraulic lifts look like from the outside. It's quite a complicated process underneath the Donax Village structures. Everything has to be placed properly for the structures to lift 11 feet in the air, a little at a time

As the buildings are lifted, new foundations and columns will be added. It is fascinating to see.

woman standing by a tennis court with lines designating how high the water got during different hurricanesGina Birch

Signs like the ones above are harsh reminders of the wrath of Mother Nature. Hurricane Ian destruction is still evident on the island. For me, it's still hard to fathom at times. So much water, so much damage. However, yesterday there was so much resilience and hope,

Hurricane recovery on the island is slow but sure. More and more businesses are reopening and more visitors are returning to enjoy the beauty of Southwest Florida.

hurricane ianSanibel CausewaySanibel Island
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
