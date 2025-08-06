ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

5 Fun Weekend Activities In Southwest Florida

Looking for some ways to enjoy the final weeks of summer? Here are 5 fun weekend activities in Southwest Florida. Regardless of whether or not you want to outside or…

Gina Birch
dog in swimming pool Weekend Activities In Southwest Florida
Getty Images

Looking for some ways to enjoy the final weeks of summer? Here are 5 fun weekend activities in Southwest Florida. Regardless of whether or not you want to outside or indoors, we've got you covered.

In addition, it is time to get ready for going back to school. School supplies are tax free in Florida this weekend and there are a few events happening to support families in the annual preparation.

Finally, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, here are your Weekend Vibes for August 7 through 10.

Weekend Activities In Southwest Florida

Fort Myers Miracle

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are in town this weekend, taking on the Clearwater Threshers. Friday, fans get a free Pickleball Paddle Package and there are fireworks after the game. It's all about Star Wars on Saturday. Dress in costume, take photos with your favorite characters and lots more. Sunday is all about the kids. Those 14 and under get in free. More info here.

Summer Festival

Caloosa Nature Center and Planetarium is hosting its first Summer Festival to say goodbye to summer and get ready for the school year with all kinds of family fun. Enjoy interactive activities, food trucks and entertainment. Several planetarium shows are also scheduled. Each one ends with an immersive virtual rollercoaster ride. Saturday 10am to 4pm.Tickets start at $7. More info here.

SWFL Anime-Fest

Anime-Fest is back, and it is a collectors dream with all kinds of memorabilia, art, toys and more. Dress in costume compete in trivia, lip sync battles and other activities. Hilton Doubletree Hotel in Fort Myers Sunday, 10am to 5pm. $20. More info here.

More Weekend Activities In Southwest Florida

Paws And Pool Party Yappy Hour

Yappy Hour is back but with a twist at The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. Instead of dressing you furry friends in costumes, dogs will be able to splash in refreshing pools. Enjoy treats for both pups and humans, vendors and more. Friday 6pm to 8pm. Free. More info here.

Drive-Thru Back-to-School Bash

This back-to-school party is courtesy of Lee County Parks & Recreation. Drive through Veterans Park and pick up backpacks full of school supplies to get students stocked for the new school year. Saturday from 10am to Noon at Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres. Free. More info here.

Back To SchoolEventsFort Myersweekend
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Background shot of baked potato wedges as side dish and champagne glass with sparkling drink served on festive dining table for August Wining and dining in SWFL
Sunny 106.3August Wining And Dining In SWFLGina Birch
The Hurricanes celebrate after winning the 2016 Super Rugby Final match between the Hurricanes and the Lions at Westpac Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 6Michael Garaventa
dog being fed pill
Local NewsNew Florida Study Tests Medicine to Help Dogs Stay Calm During StormsJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub