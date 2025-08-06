Looking for some ways to enjoy the final weeks of summer? Here are 5 fun weekend activities in Southwest Florida. Regardless of whether or not you want to outside or indoors, we've got you covered.

In addition, it is time to get ready for going back to school. School supplies are tax free in Florida this weekend and there are a few events happening to support families in the annual preparation.

Finally, if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please send them here. In the meantime, here are your Weekend Vibes for August 7 through 10.

Weekend Activities In Southwest Florida

Fort Myers Miracle

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are in town this weekend, taking on the Clearwater Threshers. Friday, fans get a free Pickleball Paddle Package and there are fireworks after the game. It's all about Star Wars on Saturday. Dress in costume, take photos with your favorite characters and lots more. Sunday is all about the kids. Those 14 and under get in free. More info here.

Summer Festival

Caloosa Nature Center and Planetarium is hosting its first Summer Festival to say goodbye to summer and get ready for the school year with all kinds of family fun. Enjoy interactive activities, food trucks and entertainment. Several planetarium shows are also scheduled. Each one ends with an immersive virtual rollercoaster ride. Saturday 10am to 4pm.Tickets start at $7. More info here.

SWFL Anime-Fest

Anime-Fest is back, and it is a collectors dream with all kinds of memorabilia, art, toys and more. Dress in costume compete in trivia, lip sync battles and other activities. Hilton Doubletree Hotel in Fort Myers Sunday, 10am to 5pm. $20. More info here.

More Weekend Activities In Southwest Florida

Paws And Pool Party Yappy Hour

Yappy Hour is back but with a twist at The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. Instead of dressing you furry friends in costumes, dogs will be able to splash in refreshing pools. Enjoy treats for both pups and humans, vendors and more. Friday 6pm to 8pm. Free. More info here.

Drive-Thru Back-to-School Bash