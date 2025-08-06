Summer is winding down and some of the great dining deals are about to do the same. Check out this list of events for August wining and dining in SWFL. With less seasonal visitors and lots of locals still on vacation, now is a perfect time to get a reservation and support your favorite restaurants.

Some establishments are still finalizing plans for their special events, so check back for updates. If something sparks your interest RSVP as soon as possible. Most of these have limited seating and often sell out.

Finally, if you can't make any of the events below, create one of your own. Here are three summer food and wine pairings to inspire your personal August wining and dining in SWFL gathering. Try some new recipes and new wines to compliment them.

DIY August Wining And Dining In SWFL

Tenuta Regaleali Bianco

Gina Birch

From Sicily, Regaleali Bianco is one of my favorite wine discoveries of the summer. It's a blend of mostly native Sicilian grapes that create a beautiful palate of flavors that include citrus, stone fruits and apple. It makes you salivate for more. Literally. And at this price it's easy to have more. $15

I paired it with a summer salad, topped with grilled chicken and a garlic and lemon vinaigrette. This would be perfect with seafood as well.

Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc + Viognier

Gina Birch

This blend is from Napa Valley used to be a favorite of mine but I have not tried it in ages. Hello old friend. You're just as delightful as I remembered. The wine is so aromatic. It reminds me of a juicy peach or nectarine with some delicate floral but a rich mouthfeel.

I had it with grilled shrimp (perfect) but would love it with a grilled peach salad that has herbs such as basil and salty cheese. It's another value wine. $16

Gina Birch

Priest Ranch Sauvignon Blanc, from Napa, is a classic and a winery I will never say no to. Last month I reviewed Block 71 Sauvignon Blanc which sees some oak fermentation. This one is fermented in steel for a greener, more vibrant wine that still has an elegant feel.

The citrus is balanced with some herbal qualities that made it perfect with a grilled chicken and goat cheese salad. Yes, I've been eating a lot of salads with chicken this summer. I just switch up the dressing and some of the ingredients to beat the heat. $30

August Wining And Dining In SWFL Restaurants

Trattoria Mia

This Italian restaurant on Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers is known for hosting summer wine dinners. The next one is August 26th at 7pm. The theme is . More info here.

Harold's Restaurant

The beloved chef/owned restaurant of Harold Balink in Fort Myers is offering 50% off any bottle of wine Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. He also has a series of pop-up and previously scheduled wine dinners, many of which have already sold out. More info here.

Prime 239 Steakhouse

This award-winning steakhouse in Cape Coral has both dining and wine specials this month. On Mondays, wine bottles are half off with the exception of those in the owner's private stash. More info here.

Tap 42

Tap 42 is offering half price on bottles of wine every Wednesday with the purchase of an entrée. Find Tap 42 at Mercato in Naples as well as the newest location at The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers. More info here.

Old Vines Supper Club

Old Vines Supper Club is downtown Naples and is known for Signature Tasting Dinners as well as Wine Dinners and more. This month is no exception enjoy an Omakase Wine Dinner every Wednesday in August. There is a cooking demo, dinner and wine pairing on August 12th. Passport to Burgundy is August 19th. More info here.

More August Wining And Dining In SWFL

Old Vines

This location of Old Vines Naples at Mercato is skipping the wine but continuing its Summer Bourbon Series with Whistle Pig. The food and whiskey pairing is August 21st. More info here.

Sea Salt

Daily lunch specials include a glass of house wine. On Mondays, enjoy 50% off bottles of wine priced at and under $100. In addition, corkage fees are waved. Check the website for more details.

Grappino

On Thursday, diners get 50% off bottles of wine priced at and under $100. For more specials, check their website.

Ocean Prime

If you like Champagne, this Naples 5th Avenue restaurant is offering Veuve Clicquot half-off on Sundays as part of a Sushi and Champagne special. The offer is good in the bar and lounge only. More info here.

Barbatella

Naples, half-off wine bottles costing $100 or less on Wednesday. More dining and entertainment specials check the website.

Del Mar Naples