Fort Myers, Naples Hospitals Ranked Among Best in Florida

Three Southwest Florida hospitals were named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Hospitals list.  Lee Memorial Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers and NCH Baker Hospital in…

A group of doctors are huddled around a smartphone, intently examining their medical records on a smartphone. Their fingers are tracing over the screen, following the diagnostic information and discussing the patient's condition. The doctors appear to be in deep concentration, focused on providing the best possible care for their patient. High quality. Still image.
Three Southwest Florida hospitals were named to U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Hospitals list

Lee Memorial Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers and NCH Baker Hospital in Naples ranked among the top 40 facilities in the state. Lee Memorial was No. 12, Gulf Coast was No. 18, and NCH Baker was No. 16. The hospitals scored high marks for performance involving multiple procedures.

Lee Memorial was rated among several adult specialties, including cancer, cardiology and vascular surgery, geriatrics, and orthopedics. NCH Baker performed well in 14 adult conditions and procedures, including gastroenterology and GI surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, and pulmonology and lung surgery. Gulf Coast received high marks in 14 adult procedures and conditions, including diabetes and endocrinology, obstetrics and gynecology, and urology. 

Across the state, AdventHealth Orlando claimed the top spot on the list, followed by Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, UF Health Shands in Gainesville, Tampa General Hospital, and Orlando Health – Orlando Regional Medical Center. 

U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings evaluate hospitals based on outcomes, patient experience, and specialties. Only 40 of the 260 hospitals in Florida met the publication's “Best Regional Hospitals” evaluation factors.

