Southwest Florida’s Sizzle Dining Reaches New High With 128 Restaurants for September Event

Caprese Burrata was a salad choice for second course on La Fontanella’s Sizzle Dining menu. It was fresh and drizzled with an aged balsamic reduction.

A record-breaking food festival kicks off this September across Southwest Florida. From Sept. 3 through Sept. 30, diners can sample special menus while supporting kids in need.

"Expanding Sizzle Dining into a month-long culinary extravaganza will provide the community with more opportunities to discover new eateries or revisit their favorite restaurants at special pricing while also supporting a great cause," said Guy Clarke, Executive Director of Sizzle Dining, according to Priority Marketing.

The event now spans from Cape Coral down to Marco Island. This year brings 41 first-time participants to the table. Each meal served puts a dollar toward Blessings in a Backpack, sending weekend food home with students who might otherwise go hungry.

Morning and midday specials cost $19 or $29 for two courses. Evening meals offer three courses at $29, $39, or $49. Weekend brunches will pop up at eight select spots throughout the month.

What started as an 11-day Naples event in 2016 has grown dramatically. Last year's turnout of 114 eateries brought in $60,000 for charity.

The program's new status as a 509(a)(2) nonprofit marks a shift toward bigger community impact during the slower business months.