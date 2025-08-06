Southwest Florida’s Sizzle Dining Reaches New High With 128 Restaurants for September Event
A record-breaking food festival kicks off this September across Southwest Florida. From Sept. 3 through Sept. 30, diners can sample special menus while supporting kids in need.
"Expanding Sizzle Dining into a month-long culinary extravaganza will provide the community with more opportunities to discover new eateries or revisit their favorite restaurants at special pricing while also supporting a great cause," said Guy Clarke, Executive Director of Sizzle Dining, according to Priority Marketing.
The event now spans from Cape Coral down to Marco Island. This year brings 41 first-time participants to the table. Each meal served puts a dollar toward Blessings in a Backpack, sending weekend food home with students who might otherwise go hungry.
Morning and midday specials cost $19 or $29 for two courses. Evening meals offer three courses at $29, $39, or $49. Weekend brunches will pop up at eight select spots throughout the month.
What started as an 11-day Naples event in 2016 has grown dramatically. Last year's turnout of 114 eateries brought in $60,000 for charity.
The program's new status as a 509(a)(2) nonprofit marks a shift toward bigger community impact during the slower business months.
Matt Nicodemus' Flaco's Mexican Specialties and Steak House joins the lineup this year. Other locations include top spots like Amber Cove, Bistro 821, The Boathouse on Naples Bay, Estia, and Seasons 52. Menu previews started Aug. 4, with ticket sales opening on Aug. 11.