ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Sneak Peek At Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers

There has been much buzz about Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers. This sneak peek is gauranteed to whet your appetite. Oise is a Japanese expression for something that tastes…

Gina Birch
beautiful bar with a living plant wall and high top chairs for sneak peek at Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers
Gina Birch

There has been much buzz about Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers. This sneak peek is gauranteed to whet your appetite. Oise is a Japanese expression for something that tastes great. It's also a description well suited for what you'll find inside.

The restaurant is unique fusion of Japanese and Italian fare in the space formerly home to Blu Sushi, on First Street. The style is apparently a thing in Japan and it's now a thing for award-winning Miami Chef Brad Kilgore.

Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers

Chef Kilgore, is co-founder and partner of Oise, along with local entrepreneur, Brad Cozza. A second, bigger Oise is planned for downtown Cape Coral. It will be slightly different but embody the same trendy spirit.

gold and white mosaic tile with a woman's foot, Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort MyersGina Birch

The original floors of the historic building have been restored for Oise in downtown Fort Myers

Oise's decor is chic and modern. A lush green plant wall covers the back of the bar. Then there are the floors. Be sure to look down. They are gorgeous, original mosaics from the 1920's that were hidden under four layers, and decades of remodeling.

Litchi 'Tini cocktail sititng on a battop with a menu in the back that reads OiseGina Birch

Litchi 'Tini at Oise. The garnish is lychee stuffed wtih luxardo cherry

Oise's bar program is just as creative as the decor. The Litchi 'Tini is made with Japanese vodka, lychee puree, lemongrass-lime cordial and more. It was a favorite at my table.

However, the Yuzumisu Margarita was a show-stopper for all who sipped.

yellow cocktail in a bar glass iwth white foam on topGina Birch

Yuzumisu Margarita at Oise

It's almost like a keylime pie in a glass, a good one. Blanco twquila is mixed with yuzu juice and housemade limoncello. The ice cubes also have yuzu in them. The vanilla sea salt foam on top ties it all together in a sweet and sour treat.

Japanese Inspired Food At Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers

oval glass Plate with six pieces of sashimi in a light green sauceGina Birch

Hamachi at Oise is served in truffle-yuzu ponzu sauce

Hamachi Sashimi is a chilled appetizer. The sauce is truffle-yuzu ponzo. For a final touch, the sashimi is sprinkled with crispy garlic. The combination of flavors and textures works in a surprising way and the fish melts in your mouth.

Round plate wtih pieces of sushi rolls around the perimeter and colorful sauce in the middleGina Birch

Peruvian Ceviche Roll at Oise in coconut leech de tigre sauce

The menu has numerous sushi options such as this Peruvian Ceviche. It comes in a traditional coconut leche de tigre sauce with swirled culantro. The flavors are fresh and bold.

Italian Inspired Food At Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers

Next, some Italian dishes.

plate of fettuccine pasta with red sauceGina Birch

Fettuccine Pomodoro at Oise features yuzu-butter for a flavor fusion

Fettuccine Pomodoro sounds straight forward. However, this is a fusion restaurant so the marzano tomatoes are spiked with Ichimi chili flakes. Yuzu-butter is also used.

round bowl with radiator pasta topped with suace and chunks of meatGina Birch

Bolognese at Oise features thick radiatore pasta

Finally, the Bolognese. It is anything but traditional and has a wow factor. The radiatore pasta is perfect for catching and holding the chunky sauce. The sauce is a pepperoni and mushroom ragout that gets some heat from chili crisps.

It is comfort food. So is the truffle sesame carbonara. It is rich. Share it so you can order more items.

Woman sitting at a bar hodling a cocktail and smilingGina Birch

Gina Birch enjoying a craft cocktail at the bar at Oise

The bar is comfortable and a great spot to watch the creativity of the mixologist. Oise opens to the public August 7th. Finally, make a reservation to be sure to snag the best time and enjoy discovering the inventive menu. Cheers.

DiningDowntown Fort Myersrestaurant
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
(L-R) Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.
Human InterestBrandon Blackstock Dead at 48 After Cancer BattleKayla Morgan
College party
Local NewsFGCU Athletics Hosts Fundraising Gala To Support Student AthletesRebecca Allen
View of Bridge in Sunny Cape Coral Florida
Local NewsLee County Approves $484M Cape Coral Bridge Replacement ProjectRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub