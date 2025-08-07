Sneak Peek At Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers

There has been much buzz about Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers. This sneak peek is gauranteed to whet your appetite. Oise is a Japanese expression for something that tastes great. It's also a description well suited for what you'll find inside.

The restaurant is unique fusion of Japanese and Italian fare in the space formerly home to Blu Sushi, on First Street. The style is apparently a thing in Japan and it's now a thing for award-winning Miami Chef Brad Kilgore.

Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers

Chef Kilgore, is co-founder and partner of Oise, along with local entrepreneur, Brad Cozza. A second, bigger Oise is planned for downtown Cape Coral. It will be slightly different but embody the same trendy spirit.

Gina Birch The original floors of the historic building have been restored for Oise in downtown Fort Myers

Oise's decor is chic and modern. A lush green plant wall covers the back of the bar. Then there are the floors. Be sure to look down. They are gorgeous, original mosaics from the 1920's that were hidden under four layers, and decades of remodeling.

Gina Birch Litchi 'Tini at Oise. The garnish is lychee stuffed wtih luxardo cherry

Oise's bar program is just as creative as the decor. The Litchi 'Tini is made with Japanese vodka, lychee puree, lemongrass-lime cordial and more. It was a favorite at my table.

However, the Yuzumisu Margarita was a show-stopper for all who sipped.

Gina Birch Yuzumisu Margarita at Oise

It's almost like a keylime pie in a glass, a good one. Blanco twquila is mixed with yuzu juice and housemade limoncello. The ice cubes also have yuzu in them. The vanilla sea salt foam on top ties it all together in a sweet and sour treat.

Japanese Inspired Food At Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers

Gina Birch Hamachi at Oise is served in truffle-yuzu ponzu sauce

Hamachi Sashimi is a chilled appetizer. The sauce is truffle-yuzu ponzo. For a final touch, the sashimi is sprinkled with crispy garlic. The combination of flavors and textures works in a surprising way and the fish melts in your mouth.

Gina Birch Peruvian Ceviche Roll at Oise in coconut leech de tigre sauce

The menu has numerous sushi options such as this Peruvian Ceviche. It comes in a traditional coconut leche de tigre sauce with swirled culantro. The flavors are fresh and bold.

Italian Inspired Food At Oise Restaurant In Downtown Fort Myers

Next, some Italian dishes.

Gina Birch Fettuccine Pomodoro at Oise features yuzu-butter for a flavor fusion

Fettuccine Pomodoro sounds straight forward. However, this is a fusion restaurant so the marzano tomatoes are spiked with Ichimi chili flakes. Yuzu-butter is also used.

Gina Birch Bolognese at Oise features thick radiatore pasta

Finally, the Bolognese. It is anything but traditional and has a wow factor. The radiatore pasta is perfect for catching and holding the chunky sauce. The sauce is a pepperoni and mushroom ragout that gets some heat from chili crisps.

It is comfort food. So is the truffle sesame carbonara. It is rich. Share it so you can order more items.

Gina Birch Gina Birch enjoying a craft cocktail at the bar at Oise