Fort Myers Publix Store Finishes 48,000-Square-Foot Makeover

After months of work, the Publix at Daniels Crossing in Fort Myers will soon welcome shoppers back to its updated space. The store closed last June to transform its 48,387-square-foot…

Rebecca Allen
After months of work, the Publix at Daniels Crossing in Fort Myers will soon welcome shoppers back to its updated space. The store closed last June to transform its 48,387-square-foot building.

The renovation includes a new Publix Liquors shop. Inside the main store, wider aisles now wind through expanded food sections. Fresh fish, meats, and farm goods fill the updated displays.

"I'm unbelievably excited. I can't even wait. It's right on my way out to the beach. You know, just gonna park the old buggy out there in the parking lot, get myself a Pub Sub and head out to the beach," said Ethan Alvare, a local resident, according to WINK News.

The updated store brings back its bakery, deli counter, and pharmacy. A new eating space lets shoppers take a break to enjoy their purchases.

"It's a great location. The people are friendly and it's easy to find everything, and it's a nice community," said Lorie Corrigan, a Publix shopper, per WINK News.

The outside of the building has been painted, and the parking lot has been repaved.

The official reopening date has not been released.

Rebecca AllenWriter
