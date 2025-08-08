Fort Myers Restaurant Signs Up for Sizzle Dining Event To Help Local Food Charity
Kabab Spot joins Sizzle Dining this year, crafting special dishes starting Sept. 3. Their sales will support Blessings in a Backpack of Southwest Florida.
Kabab Spot, nestled on South Cleveland Avenue, offers a $19.99 lunch with two courses and a three-course dinner for $29.99.
Lunch starts with a pick of hot lentil soup, fresh Greek salad, or a traditional levant plate. Lunch mains include chicken shawarma, spiced lamb gyro, or shawarma with fragrant rice.
The evening menu starts with steaming lentil soup, zesty tahini salad, or a cool mix of watermelon and lemon. Nighttime diners can pick from mixed kababs, plant-based mezza plates, or the chef's shawarma supreme. Dessert options include classic baklava or a baklava cheesecake.
This small kitchen joins a hundred other local spots in the Sizzle event. Each plate served means more food for kids through the Blessings program.