Fort Myers Restaurant Signs Up for Sizzle Dining Event To Help Local Food Charity

A type of doner kebab cooked on special skewers over charcoal fire
Kabab Spot joins Sizzle Dining this year, crafting special dishes starting Sept. 3. Their sales will support Blessings in a Backpack of Southwest Florida.

Kabab Spot, nestled on South Cleveland Avenue, offers a $19.99 lunch with two courses and a three-course dinner for $29.99. 

Lunch starts with a pick of hot lentil soup, fresh Greek salad, or a traditional levant plate. Lunch mains include chicken shawarma, spiced lamb gyro, or shawarma with fragrant rice. 

The evening menu starts with steaming lentil soup, zesty tahini salad, or a cool mix of watermelon and lemon. Nighttime diners can pick from mixed kababs, plant-based mezza plates, or the chef's shawarma supreme. Dessert options include classic baklava or a baklava cheesecake.

This small kitchen joins a hundred other local spots in the Sizzle event. Each plate served means more food for kids through the Blessings program.

