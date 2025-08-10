ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
This Day in Rock History: August 10

August 10. It is a day full of history. From President Calvin Coolidge dedicating Mount Rushmore in South Dakota to Ruth Bader Ginsburg being sworn in as a Supreme Court…

August 10. It is a day full of history. From President Calvin Coolidge dedicating Mount Rushmore in South Dakota to Ruth Bader Ginsburg being sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, this day has seen it all. It has also seen plenty of rock history happen. Billboard charts, the birth of absolute legends, and a fair share of challenges, rock music history continued to happen on August 10.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

August 10 has seen albums rise, fall, and finally reach the top after long runs on the charts:

  • 1977: KISS's album, Love Gun, moved down to the No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album had spent six weeks on the chart so far and had already hit its peak at No. 4.
  • 1980: The Rolling Stones' album, Emotional Release, was holding steady at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It had spent five weeks on the chart so far and would continue to dominate the chart the following week.
  • 1985: Moving up to No. 1, Bryan Adams' Reckless album hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It had spent an astounding 38 weeks on the chart so far, finally reaching the No. 1 spot.

Cultural Milestones

This date has also marked the birth of a musical innovator and a short-lived celebrity marriage that still turned heads:

  • 1909: Leo Fender was born in Anaheim, California. He would go on to design the brand's famed electric guitar in 1949.
  • 2002: Lisa Marie Presley married Nicolas Cage after dating for two years. The marriage would only last four months until their split and would end in an official divorce in May 2004.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From indie sets in record stores to guitar legends under festival lights, August 10 has delivered shows worth remembering:

  • 2018: Dawes performed at Cactus Music in Houston, Texas. The setlist included "Stay Down," "Crack the Case," and "Never Gonna Say Goodbye."
  • 2024: Slash performed at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida. Part of their S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, the setlist included "Born Under a Bad Sign" and "It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The day has also brought sudden cancellations and signs of changing times in how we discover and enjoy music:

  • 2011: The Monkees canceled the rest of their 45th anniversary U.S. tour with hardly any warning or explanation. Business issues were cited as the cause for the cancellation, but many doubted that as the real reason behind it.
  • 2015: Columbia House, which used to give away CDs for a penny in the 80s and 90s, filed for bankruptcy. This was due to competitors like Netflix, Amazon, and other music streaming services crowding it out of the market.

August 10 shows how complicated music history can be. August 10 has seen it all, from albums that go to the top of the charts to legendary instruments that will revolutionize the music business for good.

Kelly ShearingWriter
