This Day in Rock History: August 10

August 10. It is a day full of history. From President Calvin Coolidge dedicating Mount Rushmore in South Dakota to Ruth Bader Ginsburg being sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, this day has seen it all. It has also seen plenty of rock history happen. Billboard charts, the birth of absolute legends, and a fair share of challenges, rock music history continued to happen on August 10.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

August 10 has seen albums rise, fall, and finally reach the top after long runs on the charts:

1977: KISS's album, Love Gun, moved down to the No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album had spent six weeks on the chart so far and had already hit its peak at No. 4.

Cultural Milestones

This date has also marked the birth of a musical innovator and a short-lived celebrity marriage that still turned heads:

1909: Leo Fender was born in Anaheim, California. He would go on to design the brand's famed electric guitar in 1949.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From indie sets in record stores to guitar legends under festival lights, August 10 has delivered shows worth remembering:

2018: Dawes performed at Cactus Music in Houston, Texas. The setlist included "Stay Down," "Crack the Case," and "Never Gonna Say Goodbye."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The day has also brought sudden cancellations and signs of changing times in how we discover and enjoy music:

2011: The Monkees canceled the rest of their 45th anniversary U.S. tour with hardly any warning or explanation. Business issues were cited as the cause for the cancellation, but many doubted that as the real reason behind it.

