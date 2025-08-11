ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Cape Coral Gives Restaurant Group Days To Save Boathouse From Demolition

Rebecca Allen
Diana Beasley

City officials set an Aug. 13 deadline for Kearns Restaurant Group to strike a deal on the burned-out Boathouse Tiki Bar. If no agreement comes through, the city will apply for a demolition permit.

A fire destroyed the bar in October 2024, and the site has sat untouched. "Nothing has happened," local resident Robin Riccio said, per Gulf Coast News. "They've done nothing to enhance this community."

At Wednesday's council meeting, Mayor John Gunter stressed public safety worries. "At some point, the life, safety, and welfare of the community outweighs any agreement with anyone," he stated, according to Cape Coral Breeze.

Two crucial deals need signing — one to close out the current lease and another to start a new 30-year term. Missing the Sept. 6 cutoff means city officials will seek new operators for the spot.

Zak Kearns points to red tape blocking their demolition permit. "They won't issue the permit until we sign a termination — it should happen simultaneously," he explained to Cape Coral Breeze.

The revised contract ballooned from 22 to 94 pages, packed with strict operational guidelines. City Attorney Aleksandr Boksner confirmed sending it early for the group's review.

Storm season risks worry council member Bill Steinke. "That building sitting there is unacceptable – nothing but projectiles waiting to be launched," he warned.

Cape Coral
