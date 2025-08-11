Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell Keeps Working While Battling Thyroid Cancer

While fighting medullary thyroid cancer, Mike Greenwell stays active in his role through remote work. The District 5 official joins board sessions virtually from his home office.

"I remain fully engaged and committed to serving the people of Lee County. My focus continues to be on growing our economy, advancing hurricane recovery efforts, and delivering a fiscally responsible, balanced budget that meets the needs of our rapidly growing community," said Greenwell, according to WINK News.

Gov. Ron DeSantis selected the ex-Boston Red Sox star for the position in July 2022. The appointment filled the seat left empty after Frank Mann passed away.

A North Fort Myers High grad, Greenwell secured his full term in 2024. His baseball career spanned 14 years, from 1982 to 1996. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008.

His current duties include overseeing Fire Districts and the Gulf Consortium. He serves on the Metropolitan Planning Organization and chairs the Board of Port Commissioners.

"As part of my recovery and to protect my immune system, I've been working from home and participating in board meetings via Zoom and over the phone, as I did Monday and Tuesday of this week," said Greenwell per Gulf Coast News.

The timeline for his in-person return remains open. Medical clearance will determine when he can safely resume office duties.