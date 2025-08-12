ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
5 Easy Tasty Air Fryer Recipes

Gina Birch
Appetizers, breakfast treats, desserts and more, here are 5 easy and tasty air fryer recipes to try. I feel like I'm the last person on the planet to get an air fryer. It was a recent gift.

I struggled with my first recipe mostly because I did not know how to use the machine. Directions were not included. However, I can see the brilliance when it comes to healthful and fast cooking. I've been scouring the internet for different kinds of easy recipes and wanted to share some of them.

All of the videos here were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday.

Most of the directions are in captions. However, it is sometimes good to listen to instructions as well.

Tasty Air Fryer Recipes

Breakfast Sammy

I enjoy an egg almost any time of day. This is a new take on the Breakfast Sammy that requires little time and mess. It is simple and easy to doctor up the way you like it.

Loading TikTok...

Blueberry Protein Donut Holes

If you have a sweet tooth, check this out. In addition, it has extra protein so it moves into the more healthful treat category. Not to mention that there are only three ingredients. It looks super easy.

Loading TikTok...

More Air Fryer Recipes

Cheesy Party Dip

Everyone needs a good cheese dip recipe in their pocket. I've made versions of this one, melting cheese in the microwave or trying not to burn it while melting on the stove. This way looks easy and adaptable as far as your favorite ingredients.

Loading TikTok...

Gluten Free Garlic Cheese Bread

Here we go with another recipe that uses very few ingredients. Plus, you had me at garlic and cheese. It looks fluffy and delicious. In addition, there is no gluten if that is something you can't or choose not to eat.

Loading TikTok...

Veggie Chips

This is a great way to get your veggies in. Zucchini is in season and makes great chips but also a great mess if you fry them. You could also use this basic recipe and switch out your veggies to ones you prefer. Have fun experimenting.

Loading TikTok...
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
