Fort Myers Beach Officials Back Developer in Fight Over 17-Story Tower

Fort Myers Beach has joined forces with Seagate Development Group against a lawsuit that questions their approval of 235-foot coastal towers. The town's legal staff submitted documents backing Seagate's 72-page defense in circuit court.

"To save legal fees and preserve public resources for the Town of Fort Myers Beach, and for judicial economy, the Town desires to 'piggy-back' on and join Seagate's Response to Order to Show Cause," wrote Gretchen R.H. Vose of the Vose Law Firm, according to Fort Myers Beach Talk.

Local group Protect FMB filed suit after officials approved construction far above the standard three-story cap. The planned buildings will rise 17 stories at the former site of Red Coconut RV Park.

Vice Mayor Jim Atterholt stated the town's attorney "worked directly with the Seagate attorneys. The Town Council played no role in the drafting of the response."

Attorney Christopher Donovan, speaking for Seagate, maintains the town followed its code when approving the project last April. Recent updates to rules opened new paths for builders outside standard reviews.

The project faces strong opposition from locals who point to the town's founding in 1995, which aimed to stop tall buildings. Tom Brady of Protect FMB expressed dismay at the town's stance.

Greg Scasny struck hard at the town's choice to back Seagate. "This is seriously a slap in the face from our Town," he said. "Instead of again trying to bring our community together, they doubled down, taking the easy road of just agreeing with a developer that is tearing our community apart."