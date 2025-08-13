Back to school is still fresh on the minds of families in Fort Myers, Naples, Cape Coral and beyond. Once the final, tax free shopping is done over the next couple of days, here are 5 Southwest Florida weekend events to put on your calendar.

Some are celebrating back to school and the end of summer. Others support local artists, vendors and farmers. Whatever your desires are, these free events offer a little bit of something for everyone. Here are your Weekend Vibes for August 15th through 17th. Get out and have some fun.

Southwest Florida Weekend Events

Downtown Fort Myers Music Walk

This monthly event celebrates music while inviting people to explore the downtown area of Fort Myers. It happens every third Friday. Live music is featured on First Street and in many of the restaurants, bars and galleries. 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Coffee And Cars At Mercato

This monthly event kicks off Sunday Funday at Mercato in North Naples. Gather to gawk over all kinds of cars and share a cup of coffee with the owners as well as other car enthusiasts. That's not all. Proceeds benefit Laces of Love this month. Sunday 9am to 11am. Free. More info here

End Of Summer Movie Under The Stars

It's an End of Summer Backlot Bash at Overtime Pizzeria in Cape Coral. Kids activities including a bounce house will be featured. Food and drink for adults is available too. The featured movie is The Sandlot. Saturday 6pm. Free. More info here.

More Southwest Florida Weekend Events

IMAG 30th Anniversary

The IMAG History and Science Center in Fort Myers is celebrating 30 years with a big party. Enjoy demos, hands on activities, a foam party, and learn about upcoming educational programs. Saturday 10am to 2pm. Free for children, adults 30 off. More info here.

Farmers Markets

Many farmers markets are seasonal in Southwest Florida. However, there are some that continue through the summer heat. Here are a few where you can still find local goods.