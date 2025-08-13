Florida’s Favorite Attraction Revealed

The United States is filled with historic attractions all across the country, and no matter where you're vacationing, you'll likely find something unique and special to experience. It's such a big country, and the fabric of America is so different from state to state, so experiencing different attractions throughout states can really be a night-and-day experience. As for this state, one popular attraction is getting recognized for being a must-see.

The Best Attraction in the State of Florida

Nancy Dunham at Money Talks News has put together a feature highlighting the best attractions in each state. In the piece, she notes that "each U.S. state has such an embarrassment of riches," so "it's almost impossible to see everything that's worthwhile." What's cool about this tally is that Dunham highlights some really unique attractions. It's not just cities; it's actually specific attractions that make these states unique. As someone who reports on travel a lot, I'm impressed by the variety on this tally of attractions, too.

Before we get to our state, let's look at the crowning attraction in the whole country. It has to be the Statue of Liberty. "There are millions of things to see in the Empire State, but most visitors invariably think of either Times Square or the Statue of Liberty," Dunham notes. "While in New York City, you should take a ferry ride across New York Bay to the Statue of Liberty National Monument on Liberty Island." So, it goes without saying that visiting the Statue of Liberty is a must if you're vacationing in that area.