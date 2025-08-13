Fort Myers Couple Dishes Out 50,000 Meals With Costco Chicken Project

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, a Fort Myers pair turned their Costco membership into a lifeline. They've served almost 50,000 hot meals to storm survivors. It started small by donating rotisserie chickens to first responders.

"Even though we had a lot of damage at home, we were still able to live in our house, and our store made it through. We had a way to make a living," said Colbi Congress, according to Gulf Coast News. "We saw so much around us that we said, 'We've got to do something.'"

Soon, their simple plan grew into a massive food drive. Storm victims without power or working kitchens now had access to hot food.

Brad Congress saw an urgent need: "We started realizing how much the community needed the solid protein. Something warm and hot that they didn't have to prepare."

Their initiative, now known as "Pitch in for a Chicken," gets strong local support. A $20 gift buys four chickens. The program works with seven local groups, like Beach Baptist Church and Gladiolus Food Pantry, to reach more people in need. Other partners include Arts for ACT Gallery, Holiday 4 Heroes, FK Your Diet, Ryan Healing Center, and Valerie's House.