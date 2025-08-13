Joe Perry Rules Out Any Future Aerosmith Tour

Despite Steven Tyler sounding fantastic during his performance at Back To The Beginning , Joe Perry is ruling out any potential tour with Aerosmith. In a new interview with WBUR , Perry said, " ... I’ve been spending a lot of time with Steven and he just doesn’t want to tour and he can’t tour. It’s tough. I’m not sure I would want to go out and book another 40-city tour. It’s a long way to the top and staying there takes it out of you, especially an Aerosmith tour." Aerosmith, of course, was forced to cancel their farewell tour after Tyler was unable to fully recover from fracturing his larynx. However, Perry also told WBUR, "I would bet that there’s an Aerosmith show left." So, there's still hope that the Bad Boys from Boston might get one last show, on their terms.

This isn't the first time Perry has mentioned a potential final Aerosmith show. In a July interview, the guitar icon said, "We're talking about it. I mean, except for anything on the calendar, we're all alive and well, so we'll just have to see. I know there's gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I'm not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."



The last time Tyler and Perry performed together was on April 30 at a private charity show for Janie's Fund, a non-profit founded by Tyler that provides support for young girls who've experienced abuse and trauma. The performance was the first time the singer and guitarist took to the stage together since the cancellation of Aerosmith's farewell tour.



Tyler and Perry were joined by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and drummer Matt Sorum on a mini-set of Aerosmith classics that included "Toys in the Attic," "Same Old Song and Dance," "Sweet Emotion," "Dream On," and "Walk This Way." Fan-shot footage can be viewed here and here.



