LCEC Rolls Out GenerLink Device for Safer Generator Hookup During Storms

A new safety device from Lee County Electric Company now lets portable generators link directly to home power systems. The GenerLink stops dangerous electrical backflow that puts workers at risk during blackouts.

"When you install a generator and a backup power, such as an outlet that back feeds your panel, if you don't turn off the main breaker, you can take that 240 volts and step it up to 14,400 and send it down the lines," said Jason Hoover, an LCEC energy services technician, according to WINK News. "That is usually how linemen get killed."

With a 9,600-watt capacity, the system powers most household needs. Setup requires a simple process —users must switch off all circuit breakers while keeping the main one active.

The new system caught the attention of North Fort Myers resident Candie Roberts. After years of power outage troubles, she wanted a better solution. "We're in our 70s and retired, and when the power goes out, we're done for," Roberts said. "We can live without air conditioning, but we can't live without our refrigerator and freezer."