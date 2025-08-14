ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
New Cold Brew Coffee With Star Power

Gina Birch
woman cradling black and white cans in here arems..
Photo Credit Noah Sadoun

I recently got a sample of the new cold brew coffee from Anthony Kiedis, for free, in exchange for a fair and honest review. Most people know Kiedis as the energetic front man for the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

He and longtime friend Shane Powers shared the philosophy that everything happens over
coffee. So they teamed up to create their own unique, ready to drink canned brew called JOLENE.

I'll start by saying that I'm a coffee purist. I like a quality cup of unadulterated dark roast. No added flavors or spoons of sugar. However, from time to time, I can appreciate a good cappuccino or cortadito. That being said, JOLENE is one of the only canned brews I've tried that I can get behind.

New Cold Brew Coffee From Anthony Kiedis

Black and white photo of two men hugging one holding up a can of coffee as if yelling into the airPhoto; Cibelle Levi Celebrity Brand Photographer

Shane Powers and Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis are co-founders of JOLENE Cold Brew

Cold brew is hot in the coffee world. It is not an iced coffee, however, you can put ice in it. Cold brew is typically made by steeping grounds in room temperature water. The process takes anywhere from 12 to 24 hours. The result is a coffee that many drinkers find smoother and less acidic.

Two cans of cold brew coffee and two glass mugs filled with coffee and icePhoto Noah Sadoun

JOLENE Cold Brew Coffee comes in two flavors

JOLENE comes in two flavors. Black is what you might expect. It's bold in flavor but still smooth and thankfully, not a sugar bomb. On the opposite end of the spectrum is White. This one is nice and creamy with the distinct flavor of oat milk. Again, the sweetness is balanced. In addition, both flavors are dairy free, vegan and non-GMO.

Finally, the canned brew is made with Fair Trade Organic Coffee Beans, that support female farmers. The beans are sourced from an all female co-op in Peru.

New Cold Brew Coffee From Anthony Kiedis

JOLENE is not widely released so the best place to purchase is online. However, you will find the canned coffee at lots of Live Nation music venues so you can keep your energy level up during a show. In addition, a few venues plan to use the coffee in craft cocktails.

If you are a cold brew fan, this could be one of your new faves. It's a Fabulous Find for me.

Gina Birch
