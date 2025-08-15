Lee County Kicks Off $1.3M Canal Project To Cut Down Island Park Flooding

Work has started on a $1.3 million water control system near Page Field. The project aims to stop flooding in Island Park. Workers will add new controls to the Ten Mile Canal to manage water before storms hit the Florida Gulf Coast.

"What we want to do is replace it with an operable weir where we can, before a storm, lower water levels, let water out and create storage behind that so that when the storm does come, we have less water going downstream at the time," Phil Gillogly, operations manager for Lee County Natural Resources, said, according to Gulf Coast News.

The state approved money for the work. The project will take 18 months. New gates will control water flow and create more storage space north of Island Park.

Floods struck Island Park twice during Hurricane Milton in 2024 and Hurricane Ian in 2022. The Ten Mile Canal, which moves water from Fort Myers to the Gulf, often floods during storms and heavy rain.

A new flood control structure stands on Tamiami Trail and has improved flood mitigation.

Blake Draco tried to protect his Island Park home before Hurricane Milton. Water still got in. "It's a lot of work, and it's a painful process," Draco said.

More changes will come to the Iona Drainage District Canal. This work will send extra water to the Caloosahatchee River before it reaches Island Park. The fix should cut down on flooding.