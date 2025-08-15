Marco Island Kicks Off $4.7M Traffic Fix at North Collier Boulevard

Work crews will begin road construction on Sept. 2 at North Collier Boulevard and North Barfield Drive. The $4.7 million project aims to cut traffic snarls and upgrade old pipes at Marco Island's busiest corner. New water lines and upgraded traffic signals will soon replace worn-out parts.

Coastal Site Development will oversee both the road and utility work. The utility work will involved blocking southbound Collier lanes until fall 2025. By late November, crews switch to night shifts for road work.

Wider turn lanes will speed up traffic flow and boost safety when storms force people to evacuate.