Chris Hemsworth Jams with Ed Sheeran in Romania While Processing Health Discovery

At a packed stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Chris Hemsworth took to the drums alongside Ed Sheeran. The 70,000-strong crowd watched this surprise team-up, which became part of Hemsworth's new series, Limitless: Live Better Now. This iconic musical moment came right after he got some tough medical news during filming.

On X, the movie star shared short videos from the night. "Thanks for this incredible moment @edsheeran," he wrote. The clip shows a quick hug between the two stars as fans cheer wildly after the performance.

Later, when asked about the night at a Q&A for the show, Hemsworth spoke with raw honesty. "(It was) very much a kind of out of body experience and there's something about being in unison and in time with, not just a band, but a mass group of people," he said, as reported by Times Now News.

"I imagine it was sort of like a universal prayer or whatever, where people get together, and this sort of intention to point towards something positive in the same direction that there would be some interconnected experience," he added. "I felt like it was kind of beyond me at that point. I was just floating along for the ride."

The star picked up drumming just for this show. But behind the music, medical tests brought unexpected news about his future. Hemsworth discovered while making the Limitless series that scientists found signs in his genes pointing to a higher chance of getting Alzheimer's disease. Yet the news hasn't knocked him off course.

"Suffering comes from denial of our inevitability of death — we all have an expiration date," Hemsworth shared with the BBC this August. "If you were told you had 200 years guaranteed, you'd become more complacent and reckless. The idea that life can be taken away at any second is a beautiful reminder to appreciate every moment."

The Thor actor also explained that if people could live forever, then relationships with others wouldn't be as important, and for him, family is everything.

You can see both the recent concert with Ed Sheeran and these health findings in the next part of Limitless: Live Better Now. The show tests what humans can do when pushed to their limits, both in body and mind.

"The first season almost killed me, and I thought never again," Chris revealed during his chat with the BBC. But now season two takes a different turn, as he continues to test himself, but not just by taking on only insane physical challenges.